Arsenal in battle with Tottenham over deal to sign Wesley Franca

Arsenal are in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign AS Roma right-back Wesley Franca next summer, as per Ekrem Konur.

Flamengo are renowned for producing some of the world’s most exciting talents, with Franca now joining the likes of Vinicius Junior and Lucas Paqueta as the club’s biggest export in recent years.

The 22-year-old made a name for himself while at the club’s academy, most notably leading them to the prestigious Brasileiro U17S and Copa do Brasil U17S titles in 2021.

He has also enjoyed a meteoric rise on the international stage, starting at the youth level, where he played a crucial role in Brazil’s victory at the South American U15S Championship in 2019, and his performances over the past year earned him six caps for the senior team under Carlo Ancelotti.

After impressing in last summer’s Club World Cup, where Flamengo reached the round of 16, he joined Roma soon after and has since piqued the interest of several clubs with his performances for the Giallorossi.

Clubs in the Premier League are also in the race, with Konur reporting that Arsenal and Tottenham have entered the race to sign Wesley next summer.

Battle

With a contract at the Stadio Olimpico that runs until 2030, the report adds that Roma have placed a £51m valuation on the exciting fullback, with the Gunners and Spurs now set to battle for his signature when the transfer window opens.

However, the North Londoners are not alone in the race with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United, as well as European giant Real Madrid, also entering the race to sign Wesley, according to the report.

The six-cap Brazilian international’s qualities, especially in attacking sequences, make him a good fit for either club.

However, while the London clubs are always dominant in games, Roberto De Zerbi’s side is renowned for prioritizing attacking superiority, in contrast to Mikel Arteta’s side, which has earned plaudits for their resolute defending over the past seasons.

His 63 touches in the opposition box, a sky-high overall 1,779 touches, and 33 chances created show that he can thrive under De Zerbi, who will be looking to exert his style of play fully next season.

With interest growing, it’ll be interesting to see which club matches Wesley’s £51m valuation as the summer transfer window approaches.