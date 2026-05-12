Chelsea close to signing Bologna star Jonathan Rowe

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Bologna star Jonathan Rowe, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through Norwich City’s youth system, the 23-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2021. But he struggled to find regular game time at Carrow Road, so he decided to leave to play regularly and develop his career.

The Englishman joined Olympique de Marseille on loan a couple of years ago before the deal became permanent last summer. However, the French giants opted to cash-in on him ahead of this season due to off-field issues.

Upon moving to Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Rowe has shown glimpses of his qualities this season, making 11 goal contributions across all competitions.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are considering reinforcing the left flank and have identified Rowe as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

The Blues have even launched a £35m proposal to finalise the operation, and Bologna are ready to accept the bid, even though his existing deal is set to run until 2029. So, Chelsea are close to securing his service.

Rowe is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Moreover, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

Rowe to Chelsea

He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Chelsea decided to reinforce the flanks by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, last summer.

However, the Argentinian has struggled to showcase his best this season; as a result, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months.

On the other hand, Gittens has had fitness problems this term. So, it appears the West London club are planning to sign a new winger during the offseason.

Rowe is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Meanwhile, following a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, Chelsea are set to face city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the penultimate Premier League fixture this weekend.