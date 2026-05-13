Arsenal looking to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler during the summer

Arsenal will rebuild their squad during the summer transfer window despite a strong end to the season, which could see them lift the Champions League and Premier League trophies, with reinforcements in the final third expected to be the priority.

El Nacional has reported that Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler has emerged as a top target for the Gunners, who are prepared to pay £80 million to secure his services, having been impressed by the Turk’s contribution for the Whites.

In a trophyless season filled with heavy criticism, Guler has been one of the few standout players for Madrid with six goals and 14 assists although competition with Jude Bellingham has meant that he still does not have a guaranteed role.

Guler a brilliant signing

Martin Odegaard has struggled for form and fitness for much of the season for Arsenal, and it is fair to say that Eberechi Eze has not produced the desired impact either, therefore making a number 10’s signing one of the club’s top agendas.

Arda Guler operates excellent as an attacking midfielder. He can distribute the ball effectively in the final third, especially making line-breaking passes with great accuracy and his late runs into the box make the 20-year-old a goal threat as well.

Real Madrid could revamp their squad during the summer and might welcome an offer worth £80 million for Guler, while the player may also be tempted to join the Gunners, considering there remains no clarity of his role with Los Blancos.

With Odegaard still a key player in Arteta’s plans and Arsenal’s captain as well, it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta can provide any sort of guarantees to Arda Guler over his utility for the club as it may be a key factor in him choosing his next move.