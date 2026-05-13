Liverpool looking to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been out of action for the last few weeks and if he is fit enough to play for the Reds before the campaign ends, it may well be one of his final appearances amid doubts over his continuity at the club.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool have begun planning for life after Alisson and are believed to be interested in signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to replace the potentially outbound Brazilian international.

He is aged 33 but remains one of Europe’s best rated goalkeepers. A World Cup winner in 2022 with Argentina, Martinez has been linked with departing Villa Park for a significant amount of time and may welcome a move to a bigger side this year.

Martinez a cost-effective signing

Alisson Becker’s possible exit at the end of the season is likely to see Giorgi Mamardashvilli become the primary goalkeeper for Liverpool, but a back-up’s acquisition is key considering Freddie Woodman might not be a capable enough option.

Emiliano Martinez is valued at £13 million on Transfermarkt, so he will be a signing that Liverpool can make without disrupting their finances, whereas his experience will also be key as an understudy for a young goalkeeper.

Martinez has a commanding presence in the box, handles the ball confidently and communicates well with the defenders. His penalty-stopping is a very prominent attribute as well, while he can also distribute the ball from the back.

While he has been very successful with Argentina, Martinez has not won noteworthy silverware in his club career yet and joining Liverpool might help him tick that box, thus making it a very likely proposition for the summer despite the goalkeeper possibly playing a secondary role.