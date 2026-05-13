Liverpool interested in signing Bournemouth’s Rayan

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing AFC Bournemouth forward Rayan, as per The Athletic.

After letting Antoine Semenyo leave, the Cherries decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing the 19-year-old from Vasco da Gama in the winter window.

The youngster has taken very little time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 11 league starts this season.

After showing glimpses of his qualities at Vitality Stadium, Rayan has secured his place in Brazil’s preliminary squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, The Athletic report that Liverpool are planning to reinforce the frontline as Mohamed Salah is set to leave for free.

On the other hand, Hugo Ekitike has been ruled out for an extended period, having sustained a serious injury. Moreover, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa would be allowed to leave if suitable proposals arrive.

Liverpool have identified Rayan as a serious option to strengthen the right flank after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Rayan to Liverpool

Liverpool have a very good relationship with Bournemouth, but purchasing Rayan won’t be straightforward. Having recently joined the Cherries, he still has a contract until 2031 and has a £87m release clause.

Apart from the Brazilian, Liverpool are also interested in signing Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Mohammed Kudus, and Yan Diomande.

The potential transfers of Bowen, Summerville, and Kudus depend on whether West Ham United or Tottenham Hotspur can avoid relegation.

Rayan, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a left-footed right winger by trait like Salah. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in finishing off his chances.

The South American is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Chelsea, Liverpool are set to take on Aston Villa in the penultimate Premier League fixture at Villa Park this weekend.