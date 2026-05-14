Man Utd in the lead to sign Morten Hjulmand



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are leading the pursuit of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Man United are exploring options to bolster their midfield department ahead of next season. Casemiro is confirmed to leave the club when his contract concludes at the end of the current campaign.

There is also talk about Manuel Ugarte’s future at the Red Devils. The Uruguayan could be on his way out too, given he has been playing second fiddle to Casemiro for the number 6 role this season.

A Bola now cite that Hjulmand is expected to leave Sporting in the summer and he will play his final game this weekend. United are ‘in the lead’ to recruit the highly-rated Denmark international, who has an informal agreement to leave Sporting.

Sporting are prepared to accept a package between £35 million and £43 million for the ex-Lecce man.

Top-class

Hjulmand was linked with a move to Juventus at the start of the campaign but decided to stay put with Sporting for another year. He is widely expected to leave the former Portuguese champions this time around.

The Dane has been splendid for the Lisbon heavyweights. Looking at his Champions League stats this season, he has a pass completion rate of 93%. He has won 6 duels & 2 tackles per game alongside 6 recoveries and 2 interceptions.

The 26-year-old is a hard-working midfielder with a tireless work rate. He would be a good upgrade on the departing Casemiro, who has lacked sufficient mobility, having surpassed the prime of his career at the Red Devils.

£35 million would be a bargain fee with the current nature of the transfer market. However, Sporting are known for haggling over add-ons and could drive the price closer to £43 million to part ways with their club captain.

A low package deal for Hjulmand would mean that United would have additional funds to pursue another marquee midfielder. They could spend big on Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, who could cost £100 million at least.

Anderson has been touted to join Manchester City for some time but the scenario could change with the Cityzens aiming to keep Rodri at the club with a new long-term deal. United could swoop for the former Newcastle United graduate.