Chelsea and Manchester United in battle to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao this summer

Chelsea and Manchester United are both expected to be busy in the upcoming summer transfer window and rebuilding their offensive departments could be a key priority for the two Premier League giants.

While Chelsea require better quality higher up the pitch, United are in need of more depth, especially given that they will be playing in the Champions League next season and a mutual target has emerged on the radar of the English sides.

Italian source Corriere dello Sport has reported that Chelsea and Man United are both interested in signing AC Milan winger Rafael Leao during the transfer window, with the player set to be available for sale.

Leao is about to enter the last two years of his contract at San Siro and is valued at £56 million on Transfermarkt, so there is a strong likelihood that the Rossoneri sell him this time around rather than lose him for cheaper next year.

Chelsea could hold upper hand for Leao

Neither Alejandro Garnacho nor Jamie Gittens, who Chelsea signed last summer, have produced the desired results for the club down the left flank and therefore, an experienced player’s signing could do the Blues a world of good.

Rafael Leao is one of Europe’s top wingers. The Portuguese international is electric on the left flank, with a strong ability to dribble past players and cut inwards to create chances and score goals himself.

Having done a solid job in Serie A, he could welcome a challenge in the Premier League and might prefer joining Chelsea over Manchester United considering he will have a regular role at Stamford Bridge.

Should he head to Old Trafford, he would need to compete with the in-form Matheus Cunha and risks losing out on regular minutes, but it would not come as a surprise if playing in the Champions League is a major factor influencing his decision.