Liverpool & Man Utd ‘most interested’ in signing Khephren Thuram

Manchester United and Liverpool are in battle over a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer, according to Gazzetta via Tuttojuve.

Having emerged from Monaco’s academy system, Thuram built a reputation as one of the most reliable and impressive midfielders in France after joining Nice in 2019, going on to make 167 appearances in all competitions for the club.

His performances consistently attracted the attention of several suitors before Juventus eventually won the race for his signature in the summer of 2024.

Despite the frequent managerial turnover in Turin, the 25-year-old has remained a key figure in midfield, already making 96 appearances for the Bianconeri while also earning four senior international caps for France.

Citing Gazzetta, Tuttojuve reports that Thuram is a subject of keen interest among several clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

Among the English teams, the report adds that Liverpool and Man Utd are the ‘most interested’ clubs in signing the 25-year-old this summer.

Thuram’s physicality and dynamism make him an ideal profile for Premier League teams, leading to his being shortlisted by both the Reds and the Red Devils, according to the report.

Battle

However, while Thuram is considered an important part of the Juventus squad, the Italian giants could ‘seriously consider’ offers around his £34m valuation, with Liverpool and United now showing interest, the Italian outlet adds.

A closer look at Thuram’s numbers from last season highlights exactly why both Liverpool and United are keen on securing his signature.

Standing at an imposing 6ft 3in, the Frenchman won 132 duels, averaging an impressive 4.84 successful duels per match, while his 4.40 recoveries per 90 minutes underlined his defensive work rate and ability to shield the back line.

In possession, his 86.8% pass-completion rate demonstrates his composure on the ball. He is comfortable dropping deep during build-up phases and possesses the vision to play progressive passes that help launch attacking moves.

Despite operating in a deeper midfield role, Thuram still contributed nine goals and assists last season. That return suggests he could replicate the impact of Casemiro, who ranked among the league’s highest-scoring midfielders, while also representing a potential upgrade on Endo, who has struggled since he arrived from Stuttgart in 2023.

For a player of Thuram’s quality, £34m would be an absolute bargain, and it’ll be interesting to see which of the Premier League giants will win the race for his signature.