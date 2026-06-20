Tottenham ‘very close’ Mateus Fernandes agreement

Tottenham are ‘very close’ to agreeing on personal terms with West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes ahead of his potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, according to Matteo Moretto.

Tottenham’s poor results and performances led to three different managers taking charge of the club at different periods in the just-concluded campaign.

Among them, Roberto De Zerbi made the biggest impact, collecting 11 points from his seven matches in charge, a return that ultimately helped Spurs finish two points clear of the relegation zone.

Following a second successive 17th-place finish, the North London side have moved quickly in the transfer market as they look to reshape the squad ahead of a new era under the Italian.

The club have already completed the free-agent signings of Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth and Andy Robertson from Liverpool, while Jan Paul van Hecke has also been confirmed as a new arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Recent reports via Football Talk have also revealed Tottenham’s interest in West Ham’s Fernandes, who is valued at £80m by the East London club.

It appears the club are looking to trump other interested clubs, as Moretto reports that Spurs are ‘very close’ to agreeing personal terms with Fernandes on his contract.

‘Incredible’ midfielder

Despite interest from other top clubs, the 21-year-old is open to a move to join Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who are now closing in on an agreement with the youngster, Moretto adds.

However, there’s still work to be done, as the Italian journalist confirms that club-to-club negotiations with West Ham are yet to be initiated.

Described as ‘incredible’ by Portugal boss Roberto Martinez, Fernandes has proven to be one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.

Despite West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League, the Portuguese enjoyed an impressive individual campaign, elevating him to one of the most sought-after players on the market, with Manchester United also particularly keen on him.

Securing his signature would represent another significant coup for Tottenham as the club continues its extensive rebuilding project under Roberto De Zerbi.

The overhaul is not expected to end there, with Tottenham also exploring a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as the ‘ideal’ midfield option and also ‘in talks’ to sign Savinho from Manchester City.