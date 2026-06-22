Tottenham preparing formal offer to sign Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Cody Gakpo arrived at Anfield in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven with a lot of promise for a fee around his £51m Transfermarkt valuation. While on the books of the Dutch side, he won two Dutch Cups, two Dutch Super Cups and an Eredivisie title.

He also shone at the 2022 FFA World Cup, netting three goals, further piquing the interest of several clubs before Liverpool won the race to sign him the following winter.

Since his arrival, he has been an ever-present in the Reds’ attack and most prominently played a vital role in Liverpool’s 2024-25 title-winning side, where he netted a sky-high 18 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions.

However, he struggled to replicate that form in the last campaign and was culpable for below-par performances and point-blank misses, although he still finished the season with 15 goal contributions.

Still, Gakpo’s form in the ongoing World Cup, where he has netted two goals and provided one assist so far, suggests he is still a quality player and could thrive in a team that plays to his strengths.

As such, Tottenham have now emerged as a viable suitor, according to Nicolo Schira, who reports that Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi wants to add Gakpo to his attack.

The report adds that the north London club have now opened formal talks to sign the 27-year-old to a five-year contract, with a key role in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad being offered.

Gakpo to Tottenham

Tottenahm are now accelerating efforts to complete the deal with Schira, adding that the club are preparing to submit an ‘important’ formal offer to Liverpool to sign Gakpo this summer.

With Liverpool having already secured the signing of Victor Muñoz and still pursuing another wide attacker, questions have begun to emerge over Gakpo’s long-term future at Anfield.

His excellent displays for the Netherlands have strengthened his case, but with De Zerbi pushing to sign Gakpo, a departure cannot be ruled out.

A shot accuracy of 47.76% and a conversion rate of just 8.04% were among the factors behind the perception that Gakpo fell short of his best form last season.

However, his 112 shots were the highest tally of any player in the squad, while only Ekitike scored more big chances than the Dutchman’s seven.

If De Zerbi can refine that aspect of his game, there is every reason to believe those efficiency numbers could improve significantly.