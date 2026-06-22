Man Utd in ‘fierce battle’ with Tottenham for Summerville

Manchester United are reportedly in a ‘fierce battle’ with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville, as per Caught Offside.

Although the 24-year-old failed to help the Hammers avoid relegation last term, he showed glimpses of his qualities, making 10 goal contributions across all competitions.

After being impressed by his performances, Ronald Koeman selected him for the Netherlands’ World Cup squad. He has repaid that faith with two goals and an assist in his first two matches against Japan and Sweden.

Following his recent eye-catching performances, Summerville has been attracting a lot of attention in this transfer window. Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are considering purchasing a new left-winger to support Matheus Cunha and have earmarked the West Ham star as a serious option.

However, the Red Devils are likely to make a move for the Dutchman only if they manage to sell Rashford permanently. Apart from Michael Carrick’s side, Tottenham are also keen on him and have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop.

The report state that Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and AS Roma are also interested in him, and they have made contact with West Ham to learn about the details of signing him.

Although Summerville’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, the East London club are prepared to cash-in on him this summer and have slapped a £50m price tag on his head. However, they might eventually accept a discount fee of just around £30m.

Battle

Summerville is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is an explosive direct forward, comfortable with both feet, and works hard without possession.

The 24-year-old is a highly talented player and hasn’t reached his prime yet. He showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign; therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his services ahead of next season.