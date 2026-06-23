Tottenham keen on signing Man Utd target Adam Wharton

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on trumping Manchester United in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After finishing 17th in the last two Premier League campaigns, the Lilywhites are set to start a new rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi’s guidance. Spurs are planning to revamp the squad this summer by spending a huge amount of money.

After already bolstering the backline by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke, Tottenham are prioritising overhauling the engine room.

Fichajes state that Spurs have identified Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali as the top target and have already launched a formal £75m offer to seal the deal. However, the Magpies want more than £100m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Apart from the Italian, the North London club are also interested in Wharton and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks. However, Man Utd are also in this race, so De Zerbi’s side will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation.

Wharton is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, the South London club are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell him.

Wharton is a left-footed, technically gifted midfielder and has proven his worth in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers.

Battle

He has won an FA Cup, Conference League, and Community Shield at Selhurst Park over the last couple of years. In 51 appearances across all competitions, the 22-year-old made eight goal contributions last term.

Following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent, Man Utd are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer and have been linked with a plethora of names.

Wharton is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Selhurst Park this summer.