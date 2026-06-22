Man Utd eye move to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, as per Football Insider.

After coming through Manchester City’s youth system, the 25-year-old struggled to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up. So, he decided to leave the Etihad Stadium as a free agent and join VfL Wolfsburg back in 2021.

Having been impressed by his performances at Volkswagen Arena, Dortmund purchased him a couple of years later. He initially featured as a rotational option before establishing himself as a key starter last campaign.

In 42 appearances across all competitions, the midfielder scored five goals and registered three assists. Nmecha’s recent impressive performances for BVB earned him a call-up to Germany’s World Cup squad from Julian Nagelsmann.

He has helped his country secure a place in the knockout stage by winning their opening two matches against Curaçao and the Ivory Coast, scoring once in the process.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd’s scouts have been impressed by the German’s performances, so they could make a move to purchase him this summer.

However, Dortmund usually play hardball to sell their big assets and have no intention of parting ways with him as they see Nmecha as a key player for the long-term future.

Nmecha to Man Utd

The player’s existing deal is set to run until 2030, so BVB aren’t in any rush to cash-in on him and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

Nmecha, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a technically gifted player and is comfortable in the box-to-box and defensive midfield positions. He is quick, strong, good in the air, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

The Dortmund star is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Moreover, he possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.