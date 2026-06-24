Arsenal reach agreement to sign Morgan Rogers in five year deal

Arsenal have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers for a contract until 2031, according to Nicolo Schira.

Rogers has gone on to fully validate the expectations and excitement surrounding his development within Manchester City’s academy.

His ability first became obvious during his spell at Middlesbrough, where he registered 16 direct goal contributions, and that upward trajectory has continued since his move to Villa Park. His overall tally now stands at 60 goal involvements, with 26 of those recorded in the current campaign alone.

Rogers established himself as one of Unai Emery’s most relied-upon assets, contributing meaningfully to Aston Villa’s successful push for Champions League qualification while also playing his part in their UEFA Europa League triumph.

Following his consistent performances over the past two and a half seasons, the 23-year-old has been a subject of keen interest, particularly to Arsenal and Chelsea, who formally entered the race to sign him in recent months.

However, it appears Arsenal have stolen a march on their London rivals, as Nicolo Schira reports that the Gunners have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Rogers for a contract until 2031.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Rogers

With personal terms now agreed, Schira adds that the Premier League champions are set to begin club-to-club talks with Villa to finalise his transfer to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Currently, Mikel Arteta can call upon Martin Ødegaard and Eberechi Eze as his primary attacking midfielders, while Kai Havertz has also been utilised in that position on occasions.

Another option available is Ethan Nwaneri, who spent the previous season on loan at Marseille, although the youngster remains behind both Ødegaard and Eze in the current midfield hierarchy.

Even so, there remains a widespread expectation that Arsenal will recruit another attacking midfielder this summer, particularly given the ongoing speculation surrounding Ødegaard’s and Nwaneri’s futures.

Should any of the available options depart, Rogers would represent a strong successor. Although any deal would likely reach his £77m Transfermarkt valuation, the England international’s potential arrival would give Arteta greater tactical flexibility next season, thanks to his ability to play in multiple positions.