Tottenham make enquiries over deal to sign Manu Kone

Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries over a deal to sign highly rated French midfielder Manu Koné from AS Roma this summer, according to Corriere della Sera, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Koné’s journey began when AC Boulogne-Billancourt’s youth setup took him on as a 14-year-old in July 2015, with Toulouse swooping to scout and sign him the following year.

He made 59 appearances for Le Téfécé before Borussia Mönchengladbach secured his services permanently following his impressive two-year loan.

The midfielder went on to establish himself as one of Europe’s most highly regarded players in his position during his time in Germany before joining Roma in the summer of 2024 for a fee lower than his current £43m Transfermarkt valuation.

Across the previous campaign, Koné featured 37 times in all competitions, with his influential displays earning him a place in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man France squad. Interest in the midfielder is also expected to increase further as the tournament progresses.

Now, according to Sport Witness, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Koné and have even agreed personal terms with the midfielder.

However, with a formal contact yet to be established with Roma, Tottenham are now looking to steal a march on their north London rivals, as Sport Witness, citing Corriere della Sera, reports that Spurs are plotting a swoop to sign the 25-year-old.

Kone to Tottenham

The report adds that Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is a ‘big fan’ of the 6ft 1in midfielder and that the club are now accelerating moves by making enquiries about his potential transfer this summer.

In a boost to the Lilywhites, the Italian outlet reports that Koné is open to joining the 2024-25 Europa League winners despite their absence from European football next season.

Koné is a defensive midfielder and can also operate in a box-to-box role. His progressive style of play and ability to cover vast ground thanks to his athleticism would bring much-needed combativeness and efficiency to De Zerbi’s midfield.

Last season, the France international ranked highly in several key metrics, including passing, with 90.4 successful passes, placing him among Europe’s best passers.

His 61.7% success rate on dribbles makes him reliable during build-up and when driving forward, thanks to his ability to fend off challenges.

Most importantly, his 5.67 duels won and 4.65 recoveries per game show that his qualities also extend to off-ball work, making him an all-around profile who can thrive in the Premier League.