Tottenham ‘working’ to complete deal to sign Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Manchester City winger Savinho this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Tottenham are bracing themselves for a significant squad overhaul following a torrid season. Their Premier League status was only secured on the final day, with João Palhinha’s goal sealing a 1-0 victory over Everton.

Despite finishing as the most underperforming side among the top 17, Spurs appear to be approaching the summer window with greater ambition than most, with plans already taking shape to strengthen across several areas of the pitch.

Strengthening the attack is among the club’s priorities after managing just 48 league goals, the fourth-lowest tally among sides that avoided relegation.

Interest in City winger Savinho is not new. Tottenham pushed to sign the Brazilian last summer, only for the move to collapse when he chose to commit his future to the reigning champions.

Since then, opportunities have been limited for the winger, who made only 14 starts in all competitions, including seven in the Premier League, prompting growing speculation about a possible departure.

In recent weeks, Football Talk, citing Fabrizio Romano, reported that Tottenham have reignited their interest in signing Savinho following last summer’s failed move.

Tottenham ‘working’ on Savinho deal

With the deal going quiet afterwards, it appears work has been ongoing behind the scenes, as Nicolo Schira reports that Spurs have been ‘working’ to reach an agreement with City to sign Savinho this summer.

While City’s likelihood of demanding a steep fee well above the Brazilian’s £30m Transfermarkt valuation is high, the north London club are still boosted by his openness to joining them, with Schira adding that the 22-year-old has made himself available to sign for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Tottenham’s pursuit of Savinho comes after a challenging period in the wide attacking positions. Brennan Johnson departed the club in January, while injuries to Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus have severely limited the options available on the right wing.

Dejan Kulusevski has also endured extended spells on the sidelines, further highlighting the need for additional attacking reinforcements.

In that regard, Savinho would represent a strong addition, providing Roberto De Zerbi with a direct, quick and consistently dangerous winger capable of stretching defences and adding greater threat in the final third.