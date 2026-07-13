Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Manu Kone

Manchester United are preparing to submit a formal offer to sign Manu Koné from AS Roma this summer, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Koné first entered the academy system at AC Boulogne-Billancourt in July 2015 after joining the club as a 14-year-old. His potential was quickly recognised, with Toulouse moving to recruit the youngster just a year later.

After making 59 senior appearances for Le Téfécé, Borussia Mönchengladbach opted to complete his permanent signing following an impressive two-year loan spell.

His reputation continued to grow during his time in Germany, where he developed into one of Europe’s most highly rated midfielders before sealing a move to Roma in the summer of 2024.

Last season, Koné played 37 matches across all competitions, and his consistently influential performances earned him a place in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man France squad. He has remained a regular presence in the heart of midfield throughout the tournament, particularly during the knockout rounds, with his displays attracting significant interest.

One of the clubs looking to sign Koné is Man Utd, according to Corriere dello Sport, which claims that the 13-time English champions have expressed interest in signing the 25-year-old.

‘Perfect fit’

Following the failed move to sign Ederson from Atalanta, the Red Devils have turned their attention to Koné as a ‘perfect fit’ for English football, according to the report.

It appears Michael Carrick’s side are planning to accelerate efforts to sign Koné this summer, as the Italian outlet adds that United are poised to submit a strong bid for the Frenchman’s transfer to Old Trafford.

While it is unclear how much United are willing to bid, Corriere dello Sport reports that offers below £42m won’t be enough to persuade Roma to sell him.

Koné is a defensive midfielder who can virtually do everything. From progressing play to interceptions, tackles, and ground duels.

He has proven in the ongoing World Cup that his on-ball qualities are equally exceptional, having completed a sky-high 92.8% of passes. For a team that utilises many transitions during games, Carrick could find the Frenchman’s 83.3% long-ball success an interesting quality to switch play or orchestrate counters.

Considering the prices at which players like Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have been sold, £42m would be an absolute steal for a player with Koné’s qualities.