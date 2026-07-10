Arsenal agree personal terms with Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers ahead of summer move

Arsenal are expected to make a left winger’s signing sooner rather than later as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster a vital area of his squad with a player who can regularly and directly contribute to the goals in the final third.

Caught Offside has reported that the Gunners have made a massive breakthrough in that regard having agreed on personal terms with Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers over a five-year contract.

It is anticipated for club-to-club talks to get underway imminently and though Villa are believed to be asking for £130 million for Rogers, it is likely that Arsenal would be able to strike a deal for £100 million with £20 million more in add-ons.

Rogers a massive signing

Morgan Rogers promises to be a massive signing for Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window and Mikel Arteta would believe that the 23-year-old has been the missing piece from his squad.

Originally an attacking midfielder, Rogers has played across a number of positions in midfield and attack very effectively, not least on the left wing where he is likely to be entrusted from the word go if Arsenal can complete his purchase soon.

Rogers possesses exceptional close control, physically shields the ball nicely and takes defenders on effectively before making high-quality passes into the box. He positions himself in the interior of the pitch, plus his long shots make him a goal threat too.

He has produced consistent returns in the Premier League for the last few seasons and was also vital in helping Aston Villa win the Europa League last season, so Rogers is reasonably experienced on the highest level and can fit in well at the Emirates Stadium.

Besides being a handy left winger, Arteta might continue to see utility in Rogers as an attacking midfielder. With Martin Odegaard in underwhelming form over the last few months, the Englishman could well replace the skipper in the line-up.

It will be interesting to see when the Gunners look to officially wrap up a move for Rogers, who would be an excellent long-term addition for the Premier League champions.