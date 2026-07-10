Man Utd express interest in signing Sunderland’s Sadiki

Manchester United have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, as per TEAMtalk.

After producing a series of promising performances under Regis Le Bris last season and securing Europa League qualification with a seventh-place Premier League finish, several of the Black Cats’ stars have attracted attention from some of the big English clubs this summer.

Chelsea made an attempt to sign Granit Xhaka, but the Black Cats eventually managed to keep hold of him. Moreover, Brian Brobbey and Robin Roefs have been tentatively linked with a move away.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the midfield department and have earmarked Sadiki as a potential option. They have been keeping a close eye on his performances before making a potential swoop.

Apart from the Old Trafford club, Chelsea’s owner, BlueCo, and Manchester City’s parent company, City Football Group, have also been showing a keen interest in him.

However, having purchased the 21-year-old, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last summer, Sunderland aren’t in any rush to sell him, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

Moreover, after qualifying for next season’s Europa League, Le Bris’ side have no intention of weakening their squad in this summer transfer window.

Sadiki to Man Utd

Sadiki is an energetic midfielder and is comfortable in the box-to-box as well as CDM roles. He is quick, strong, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign, he helped DR Congo reach the World Cup last-32 before losing to England.

The youngster is a talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. With Man Utd planning to purchase multiple midfielders this summer, Sadiki might be a shrewd acquisition with a view to the long-term future, should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have already agreed to sign Ederson and Andrey Santos from Atalanta and Chelsea respectively, but the Brazilian duo have to pass a medical before the deals become official.