Liverpool & Arsenal battling to sign Lutsharel Geertruida

Arsenal and Liverpool are battling over a deal to sign Dutch fullback Lutsharel Geertruida from RB Leipzig this summer, as per CaughtOffside.

Long before his transfer to RB Leipzig, the 25-year-old had established himself as one of the Eredivisie’s premier right-backs during an outstanding spell with Feyenoord.

His breakthrough in Rotterdam began with a senior debut in October 2017, and within months he had secured his first professional contract, established himself as a key player, and even captained the side on numerous occasions.

By the time he departed Feyenoord, he had accumulated 202 appearances, netted 24 goals, and provided 11 assists, which led to a move to the Bundesliga.

That chapter in Germany proved relatively short-lived. After making 35 appearances for Leipzig, he joined Sunderland last summer, where he emerged as one of the breakout stars of the recently concluded Premier League campaign under Régis Le Bris.

Despite having three years remaining on his Leipzig contract, he may leave permanently, as several clubs are now interested.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Geertruida and are set to battle for his signature this summer.

Battle

The Gunners are looking to add more depth to their squad ahead of next season’s demanding fixtures and have added the 6ft 1in defender to their shortlist of right-back targets due to his top-flight experience and ability to play in different positions, according to the report.

On the other hand, the report adds that the Reds are exploring tactically fitting players to Andoni Iraola’s style of play and are keeping tabs on Geertruida as a possible option to provide the manager with a modern-day fullback that is efficient on the ball and is reliable defensively.

In a boost to the Premier League duo, it appears Geertruida could be got at a bargain price, with CaughtOffside adding that either club could sign the Netherlands international for just £21m this summer.

The Dutchman would be a shrewd addition to either Liverpool’s or Arsenal’s backline. He would prove an essential cover and also a reliable squad option whenever called upon.

However, the fullback is expected to consider the prospect of regular playing time, which could give Liverpool a slight advantage, given that Timber is Mikel Arteta’s undisputed starter at right back.