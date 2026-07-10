Chelsea make formal contact to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Chelsea have reportedly made formal contact with Real Madrid over a deal to sign Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After becoming the Blues’ new manager, Xabi Alonso has already signed Marco Palestra from Atalanta. Moreover, Geovany Quenda has joined from Sporting CP, although the deal was finalised last year.

However, the Spanish boss is keen on revamping the midfield department at Stamford Bridge. Following Andrey Santos’ move to Manchester United, the West London club currently have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

However, Lavia and Essugo struggled with fitness problems last campaign, while Fernandes has been linked with a move away, having expressed his desire to take on a new challenge in his career.

Initially, Chelsea attempted to sign Granit Xhaka, but Sunderland have managed to persuade him to stay, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Now, Fichajes state that Alonso is prioritising revamping the midfield department at Stamford Bridge by signing Camavinga, and Chelsea have already started formal contact with Real Madrid to seal the deal.

Los Blancos are open to cashing-in on the 23-year-old if they receive a concrete proposal worth around €80m[£68m], with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Camavinga to Chelsea

The report claim that Chelsea are looking for a player with exceptional dribbling skills, relentless pressing, and outstanding physical presence to upgrade the midfield.

However, Camavinga has no intention of leaving, and the West London club are trying to convince him to join by offering him a leading role in Alonso’s starting line-up.

Camavinga is a technically gifted left-footed defensive midfielder but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

The Frenchman is a top-class talent but has struggled to find regular game time at Real Madrid. As a result, he failed to secure his place in France’s World Cup squad.

Nevertheless, the Real Madrid star is still very young and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his services this summer.