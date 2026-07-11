Man Utd hold talks to sign Tottenham target Summerville

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to trump Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville, as per Sky Sports.

After letting Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford leave, the Red Devils decided to bolster the left flank by purchasing Matheus Cunha last summer.

Garnacho joined Chelsea permanently, but Rashford and Sancho signed for Barcelona and Aston Villa on loan, respectively. Although Unai Emery’s side have opted not to buy the former Borussia Dortmund star permanently, his contract with Man Utd has expired. So, he is currently a free agent.

On the other hand, the Blaugrana have rejected the opportunity to sign Rashford permanently. They have already bought Anthony Gordon and have been working to purchase Karim Adeyemi. So, it is highly unlikely that they will return for Rashford.

Now, Sky Sports report that the 28-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford after playing in the World Cup for England. But Michael Carrick’s side are planning to sell him and use the cash to sign a new winger.

United have identified Summerville as the No.1 target and have already held exploratory talks with West Ham over this deal. Following the Netherlands’ exit from the World Cup, his future is expected to be resolved soon.

However, Tottenham are also interested in the Dutchman, and United need to move quickly to avoid losing another target to the Lilywhites after seeing midfield option Mateus Fernandes agree to join the North London club.

Battle

Moreover, the report state that there is a possibility that Man Utd decide not to buy the Netherlands international, with Rashford remaining as a squad player option.

With Summerville’s existing deal set to run until 2029, West Ham don’t want to let him leave for cheap despite enduring relegation and want around £50m.

Summerville is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He has shown glimpses of his qualities for club and country in recent times.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his services by defeating Spurs in this race.