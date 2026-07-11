Arsenal
Arsenal interested in signing Aston Villa centre back Ezri Konsa this summer
Arsenal won the Premier League last season and made the Champions League final, but Mikel Arteta is determined to add more quality and depth to his squad as he aims to repeat the plaudits in the upcoming campaign.
Football Insider has reported that the Gunners are now keen on signing Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, with the Clarets valuing him at £50 million although they are reluctant to sanction his sale this summer.
Unai Emery and the Villa leadership is relaxed over Konsa’s future, as per the source, with the 28-year-old’s contract with them valid until 2028 and resultantly, there being no pressure on the club to sell him this year.
Arsenal may not spend £50 million on Konsa
Ezri Konsa is one of the Premier League’s best and most seasoned central defenders, with his pace, one-on-one defending, strong game sense and composure in playing in the ball out from the back making him a well-rounded profile.
With that said, he would be a great fit at Arsenal. The 28-year-old is in the best phase of his career and could welcome a new challenge after a few years at Aston Villa, but it is difficult to think the Gunners would be willing to sign him for £50 million.
Mikel Arteta already has high-quality central defenders in Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, whereas Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie have barely put a foot wrong as well at the back, thus giving the squad good depth in the position.
It is expected for the Londoners’ priority to be a left winger’s signing and while they are not financially strained, a £50 million expenditure on a defender who might not be a guaranteed starter for them might not be a step in the right direction.
Given that the Premier League season is fast approaching, Arsenal could expedite their search of a winger soon and it might only be a matter of time before a key area in the squad is revitalised before they shift focus to other positions.
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