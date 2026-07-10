Chelsea looking to trump Atletico Madrid to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand

Xabi Alonso officially began his tenure as the Chelsea manager this week and with only five weeks remaining until the Premier League gets underway, the Spaniard might want to revamp his squad.

Spanish source Cadena SER has reported that the Blues have belatedly entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who is already believed to be on his way to Atletico Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the La Liga outfit has already agreed on a transfer for Hjulmand in a £35 million deal but as per Cadena SER, Chelsea are prepared to make a better contract offer to the Danish international.

Hjulmand a quality player but Atletico may seal deal

Morten Hjulmand has been one of Sporting Lisbon’s best players in recent months and it comes as no surprise that one of Europe’s top clubs is closing in on a transfer for him in spite of Chelsea’s interest.

He has a strong work-rate without the ball to press his opponents and cut their passing lanes, besides also taking the effort to make interceptions and win the ball in midfield. His physicality makes the 27-year-old very strong in 50-50 duels too.

In possession, Hjulmand excels at making progressive passes as well as late runs into the final third, and amidst doubts over Enzo Fernandez’s future at Stamford Bridge, the Sporting midfielder would be a top quality addition for the Londoners.

Whilst Chelsea are ready to offer him a better wage than Atletico Madrid, whether they are ready to trigger Hjulmand’s £70 million release clause could be key in deciding whether the Spanish side seals a bargain deal for him or if the Blues are in the mix.

Nonetheless, it is difficult to imagine that Hjulmand would give up on the opportunity to play in the Champions League with Atletico Madrid to sign for Chelsea, who are not playing in any European competition next season.