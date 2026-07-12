Man Utd back in for Joao Gomes after Ederson talks end



According to Globo Esporte, Manchester United have their sights on landing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes after ending their pursuit of Ederson.

The Red Devils had a verbal agreement in place to sign Ederson from Atalanta, but pulled the plug on the deal recently after concerns over his knee injury last term.

The club are now exploring alternatives and Globo claim that they are weighing up a move for Gomes, who recently failed to make the switch to Atletico due to super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes had agreed to take both Gomes and Bernardo Silva to the La Liga giants, but he eventually ended up negotiating the latter’s free transfer to Real Madrid.

This did not go well with Atletico, who snubbed the opportunity to sign Gomes despite agreeing on a package worth £38 million with Wolves for the Brazil international.

United have now made fresh contact regarding Gomes and he could return to the Premier League this summer. Liverpool are likewise keen on landing the 25-year-old.

Premier League experience

Wolves were relegated from the Premier League without much of a fight last season but Gomes was still a stand out performer and consistent with his overall showing.

The former Flamengo graduate won almost 7 duels per league appearance with 6 recoveries and 3 tackles per game. He had a passing accuracy of 86 percent, which is quite good playing for a club that commanded the least possession in the division.

Gomes would be a good competitor to incoming signing Andrey Santos for the no.6 position. He has vast Premier League experience compared to the ex-Chelsea man and could establish himself as a regular partner alongside Kobbie Mainoo next term.

United have been credited with an interest in the Brazilian ace over the last year but it has not materialised into a formal approach. It remains to be seen whether the club are exploring a deal or the speculation is agent-driven in order to push through an exit from Wolves.

The Red Devils have a good relationship with Mendes and recently tried to sign his client Mateus Fernandes before his move to Tottenham Hotspur. Mendes is helping out Gomes’ representatives and may have offered United the opportunity to sign the Wolves man.