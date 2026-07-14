Man Utd & Tottenham eye move to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to launch an ambitious swoop to sign Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from Spurs, the Englishman has enjoyed great success, winning two Bundesliga titles and a few domestic cup competitions over the last few years.

He has showcased his productivity in the German top-flight in recent campaigns, scoring 61 goals and registering seven assists in 51 appearances across all competitions last season.

Kane has also been enjoying a great World Cup with England, helping his country reach the semi-final. He has made seven goal contributions in six appearances.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that with the 32-year-old’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Bayern Munich have been in discussion with his representatives over a fresh term.

They are confident of tying him down to a fresh term. Still, clubs around Europe have been showing interest in him, with Barcelona and Real Madrid already holding talks over this deal.

Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in him, but Kane has no intention of moving there at this stage of his career.

Battle

Tottenham have been maintaining close contact thanks to clauses inserted into Kane’s move to Bayern Munich. So, they are well informed about his current situation.

Although they haven’t made a move for him, Spurs could be in a position to sign him for free next summer if he doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months.

The report state that Chelsea and Manchester City have been monitoring elite forwards in this window and have been kept informed about Kane’s current situation.

On the other hand, Man Utd are long-term admirers of Kane as co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has been a huge fan of him. United are prepared to spend the necessary money to lure him to Old Trafford if he becomes available.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his services ahead of next season.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the England international eventually becomes available over the coming weeks.