Chelsea ready to offer a handful of players in swap deal for Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix

Xabi Alonso has commenced his tenure as the Chelsea manager as their pre-season started last week, but with the Premier League only a month away, the Blues still need to rebuild their squad to put up a better showing then they did last season.

According to talkSPORT, they remain keen on rebuilding their defence and are interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, who was a key part of their Conference League triumph earlier this year and is at the World Cup with France.

Palace valued Lacroix at £50 million, as per Football Insider, but Chelsea are looking to reduce the price of the transfer by offering some of their own central defenders to the Eagles in a possible swap deal.

Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah are the players who the Blues are willing to involve in a swap deal, as per talkSPORT, whereas Crystal Palace have identified Charlie Creswell as a replacement, talkSPORT has added.

Lacroix a good fit for Alonso’s system

Maxence Lacroix would be a brilliant fit at Chelsea in Xabi Alonso’s system and the Blues would believe that they have secured a top quality signing, especially if they are able to offload some of the players who are surplus to their requirements.

The French international would work well if Alonso employs a high line at Stamford Bridge, as his composure on the ball, quick pace to track attackers, tackling as well as aerial and physical abilities make the 26-year-old the perfect modern-day defender.

Having said that, whether Crystal Palace are prepared to accept any of Chelsea’s players in a swap deal remains to be seen but in either case, a £50 million price tag for a player of Lacroix’s characteristics would prove to be a worthy investment.

Besides Lacroix, Alonso might continue to entrust Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana with key roles next season. Considering there is no European football for the Blues to play, three high-quality centre backs could provide them with sufficient depth.