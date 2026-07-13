Chelsea accelerate pursuit of Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Chavarria

Chelsea are expected to sign a left back in the ongoing transfer window as they look to revitalise the position following Marc Cucurella’s sale to Real Madrid last month.

Spanish publication Marca has reported that the Blues are set to turn to La Liga to revamp their backline this summer and are expected to accelerate their pursuit of Rayo Vallecano star Pep Chavarria.

Chavarria is valued at £21 million and Chelsea will shortly match his asking price with an offer although it is expected to include add-ons. Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, are ready to sell him for a fixed sum of £21 million.

Marca has added that Xabi Alonso has specifically requested for the 28-year-old’s signing to replace Cucurella, whereas the Blues have also been linked with Real Madrid’s Alvaro Carreras of late.

Chavarria a decent replacement for Cucurella

Pep Chavarria would be a cost-effective replacement for Marc Cucurella. As he enters his prime, Chelsea may also leverage from his experience over the years in La Liga, where he has been a part of one of Rayo Vallecano’s most successful periods.

He was a key fixture in their side which played in the Conference League final last year and excels in one-on-one defending with the ability to read the opponent’s moves well to put in perfectly timed tackles, as well as make effective blocks and interceptions.

Xabi Alonso would particularly value Chavarria’s stamina, which helps him continuously offer support on both ends of the pitch, whereas his ability to exchange quick passes and run into free spaces, then cross the ball makes him a handy offensive asset too.

At £21 million, Chavarria promises to be a frugal solution for the Blues, who are expected to rebuild several areas of their squad this summer, whereas personal terms with the player are unlikely to be an issue either.