Man Utd need to pay more to sign Manu Kone



According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United have been told to pay £51 million to sign Roma midfielder Manu Kone during the ongoing transfer window.

The Red Devils have been busy during the early phase of the transfer window, and they have already confirmed the purchase of Andrey Santos from Chelsea in a deal worth £50 million.

Man United are also on the cusp of landing Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans. He is set to become the club’s second midfield acquisition after Santos, but there could be another arrival in the department.

Corriere dello Sport claim that United alongside Liverpool are interested in signing the 25-year-old, who has been a revelation for France during the ongoing World Cup in North America.

The Red Devils were preparing to spend £42 million on the Frenchman last week but the Giallorossi have now set a non-negotiable fee of £51 million for their prized asset after recent displays.

This has been informed through agents and intermediaries to United and Liverpool.

Top-class

United have pulled off a huge coup with the signings of Santos and Tielemans. Santos is a promising young midfielder and has caught the eye with his line-breaking passes from the heart of the midfield.

Tielemans, on the other hand, has been one of the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League over the past few years, and also stood out for Belgium at the World Cup with key goal contributions.

United have triggered a £35 million release clause in his contract. Despite him turning 29, he has shown no signs of slowing down and should prove another quality upgrade in the centre of the park.

However, there is still an underlying issue with the lack of height and mobility. Santos and Tielemans are not the strongest in the air and the latter tends to struggle to cover ground in opposition counter-attacks.

United need someone who can provide the right balance in that aspect for the big matches. Kone could be the answer, given the 25-year-old has a good aerial presence and also possesses a tireless work rate.

Liverpool are also keen on landing the former Borussia Monchengladbach man and United may need to be proactive to prise him away ahead of their arch-rivals. Roma may prefer a quick deal before July 31 (new UEFA FFP deadline) to balance their books.