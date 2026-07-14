Chelsea preparing formal offer to sign Diogo Costa

Chelsea are preparing a formal offer to sign Portuguese shot-stopper Diogo Costa from FC Porto this summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

The Blues are expected to bolster key areas of their squad, including the goalkeeping department that has come under heavy criticism in recent seasons.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Filip Jørgensen, who is reportedly open to leaving Stamford Bridge after considering a move away during the January transfer window.

Third-choice goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is also expected to seek regular first-team football elsewhere, four years after joining from Chicago Fire as one of the most highly rated young goalkeepers.

That would leave Robert Sánchez as the only experienced senior goalkeeper at the club, although his own future remains uncertain should Chelsea secure a more established replacement.

The Spain international has largely been the Blues’ first-choice goalkeeper over the past three seasons. While he has produced several impressive displays, a series of costly inconsistencies has prompted the club to consider alternatives, with Diogo Costa emerging as a target.

Shotstopper

Last month, Football Talk, citing the Mirror, reported that Chelsea are keeping tabs on Costa ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Blues remain poised to sign him, with Ekrem Konur now reporting that the London giants are preparing to submit a £34m formal offer to sign Costa this summer at Xabi Alonso’s request.

However, Porto are not willing to budge on his £52m release clause, and their position is further strengthened by Costa’s impressive World Cup campaign, according to the report.

Konur adds that while European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed interest in signing the 6ft 2in Portuguese, Chelsea are leading the race to sign the shot stopper this summer.

Recent seasons have seen the 26-year-old cement his place among Europe’s finest goalkeepers. This past campaign was no exception, as he played his part in Porto securing a 31st Primeira Liga crown while shipping just 13 goals and keeping 26 clean sheets across all competitions.

A move for Costa would tick plenty of boxes for newly installed head coach Alonso. Elite reflexes between the posts are matched by the calmness and passing range needed to thrive within a possession-based setup, qualities the Portuguese have in abundance.