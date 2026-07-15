Manchester United eyeing summer switch for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes

Manchester United announced the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, this week but with a deal for Atalanta star Ederson unlikely to work out, they have turned their attention to other targets.

Football Insider has reported that the Red Devils are now pondering over a summer swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes, who is expected to depart the club after their relegation to the Championship.

Wolves have accepted that they will lose one of their quality players in Gomes, as per Football Insider, and are believed to have labelled him with a £30 million price tag. Liverpool are also keen on his signing alongside Man United.

Gomes a key addition to the United squad

Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans are quality additions for Manchester United, who may play a regular role in their team next season, but with Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury, there is room in the squad for another midfielder to join.

By signing Joao Gomes, Michael Carrick would have adequate depth in his engine room alongside the newly acquired duo and Kobbie Mainoo, which would be vital considering United will feature in next season’s Champions League as well.

Gomes is a terrific addition for a deeper-lying role. The Brazilian’s strong work-rate, pressing, positioning and physical aggression are key attributes which help his side win the ball back, whereas his ball progression on the transitions is very important too.

The 25-year-old has shown immense quality at Wolverhampton Wanderers and despite their relegation, Manchester United would be significantly bolstered by his high energy and commanding presence in midfield in the longer run.

While there is interest in Gomes’ services from Liverpool as well, it remains to be seen if they are prepared to compete with Manchester United over his signing or are initially focused on revamping their offensive department.