Liverpool prepared to spend £51 million to sign Japan star Kaishu Santo this summer

Liverpool are expected to make a number of additions to their team this summer after struggling for squad depth for much of last season, and midfield might be an area of particular focus for Andoni Iraola prior to the start of the Premier League next month.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch were extensively used by Arne Slot over the last 12 months or so, and yet, it is fair to say the Argentine and the Dutchman did not play to the best of their abilities.

Curtis Jones’ future is also under the scanner and with that in mind, Bild has reported that Liverpool have earmarked Mainz 05 star Kaishu Sano as one of their chief targets for the transfer window and are ready to pay £51 million to secure his signing.

Sano’s form for Japan at this summer’s World Cup was impressive, and although the Asians were knocked out by Brazil in the round of 32, the Bundesliga star’s exploits did not go unnoticed, not least by the Reds.

Sano a good fit for Iraola’s side

Given that Andoni Iraola might stay true to his tactical approach from Bournemouth and employ a high intensity brand of football, an energetic midfielder’s signing is key, especially with the team scheduled to play nearly twice a week in 2026/27.

Kaishu Sano would be a terrific acquisition in that regard. He reads the game brilliantly, wins the ball a relentless number of times in the engine room and uses his pace and physicality to drive aggressively into the final third.

His progressive ball carrying would be particularly important as Liverpool have missed a profile barring Dominik Szoboszlai with such an attribute, and Sano’s directness will help the Reds create more chances and score goals more consistently.

Sano, aged 25, promises to be a solid long-term solution for Liverpool this year and if their offer worth £51 million for the Japanese international convinces Mainz 05, they would have made a high-quality addition for a fairly reasonable price.