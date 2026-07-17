Liverpool hold extensive discussion to sign Rayan

Liverpool have reportedly held extensive discussions to sign AFC Bournemouth star Rayan, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by his performances for Vasco da Gama, the Cherries decided to purchase the 19-year-old, having allowed Antoine Semenyo to join Manchester City last winter.

In 57 appearances across all competitions, the youngster scored 20 goals and registered a solitary assist last year.

Rayan took no time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 15 appearances last campaign.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in the English top-flight, Rayan secured his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad. He helped his country reach the last-16 before losing to Norway.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that following Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool are prioritising purchasing a marquee new forward this summer. RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande is their primary target, but he has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

They have been continuing negotiations over this deal, with the German side wanting a Bundesliga transfer record fee of around £124m to part ways with the Ivory Coast international.

The Reds are hoping that Les Parisiens would be open to cashing-in on Bradley Barcola if they sign Diomande. Apart from the Frenchman, Liverpool are also interested in Said El Mala, Yankuba Minteh, Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Iliman Ndiaye.

Rayan to Liverpool

However, the report state that Andoni Iraola’s side are firmly in the race to sign Rayan and have already held talks to enquire about the details of signing him.

The Spaniard helped the Brazilian settle into the Vitality Stadium last season before joining Liverpool, and the Anfield club have discussed extensively with their new manager to sign the youngster.

Iraola is a huge admirer of Rayan, but Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been keeping a close eye on his situation.

Having recently signed the South American, Bournemouth have no intention of parting ways with him. His existing deal is set to run until 2031, and he has a £130m release clause in his deal. The clause won’t become active until 2027; therefore, Marco Rose’s side have full control over his future in this window.

Rayan is a left-footed right-winger like Salah and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.