Key men return as Solskjaer makes 9 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Everton
Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: There is no point mulling over who will start in goal as David De Gea is certain to be recalled after being rested in midweek. Sergio Romero will drop to the bench.
Defence: Solskjaer will make changes to the back four that started during the win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be recalled at right-back with Ashley Young making way while Luke Shaw could replace Brandon Williams at left-back.
Victor Lindelof is expected to be recalled after being rested for the Europa League clash so youngster Axel Tuanzebe will drop out as Harry Maguire will keep his place in the Man Utd defence.
Midfield: United will continue to be without the services of Paul Pogba tomorrow but the Frenchman is due to resume full training next week as he looks to make his long-awaited return from an ankle injury.
Nemanja Matic made his comeback on Thursday night after recovering from a muscle injury but he and James Garner are set to drop out against Everton with Scott McTominay and Fred recalled in midfield after being rested against AZ Alkmaar.
Andreas Pereira is expected to make way if Jesse Lingard passes a late fitness test after the England international missed the AZ game last time out with a knock.
Attack: Man Utd will make changes in attack as Marcus Rashford will be recalled to the starting line-up. Mason Greenwood starred for United in midweek with a well taken brace but the youngster is still likely to drop back to the bench against Everton to make room for Rashford.
Juan Mata will also make way with Daniel James being recalled on the right wing while Anthony Martial should keep his place and lead the line up front for Manchester United tomorrow afternoon.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up: