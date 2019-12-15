[Teams] Man Utd vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Everton at Old Trafford this afternoon.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made plenty of changes from the side that beat AZ Alkmaar 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night with David De Gea replacing Sergio Romero between the sticks. Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in for Ashley Young at right-back while Victor Lindelof is recalled to start alongside Harry Maguire with Axel Tuanzebe making way.
Scott McTominay and Fred are recalled in midfield after being rested in midweek so James Garner and Nemanja Matic drop out while Daniel James comes in on the wing after being given the night off against AZ Alkmaar.
Marcus Rashford also returns to the side following his rest on Thursday and he supports Anthony Martial in the Man Utd attack with Mason Greenwood dropping out despite scoring a fine brace in midweek. Jesse Lingard is passed fit to start with Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial
Subs: Mata, Andreas Pereira, Young, Romero, Greenwood, Tuanzebe, Williams
Everton
Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Holgate, Davies, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Baines, Tosun, Stekelenburg, Kean, Niasse, Martina, Gordon