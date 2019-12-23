Arsenal confirm triple injury boost but 7 players could still miss Bournemouth trip
Arsenal have confirmed a triple fitness boost but Mikel Arteta could still be without up to seven players for the trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.
Arteta will take charge of his first game since being unveiled as Arsenal’s new Head Coach and the Spaniard has been handed a boost with the news that Mesut Ozil is back in contention after recovering from a minor foot injury that kept him out of the draw with Everton on Saturday.
Hector Bellerin is also back in full training after overcoming a hamstring injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks but the right-back will need to be assessed before his availability on Thursday can be determined.
In a triple boost, Dani Ceballos has also resumed full training again after recovering from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since early November but it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be in contention to face Bournemouth due to a lack of match fitness.
Calum Chambers is certain to miss the trip to the south coast as the defender is suspended having accumulated five bookings this season while Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney remain on the sidelines with ankle and shoulder injuries respectively.
Rob Holding will need to be assessed having missed the last five games with a knee injury while Arsenal have also revealed that Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt for the game on Boxing Day after picking up a hamstring issue.
A team news update on Arsenal.com said:
Hector Bellerin
Back in full training. Being assessed ahead of Bournemouth (a).
Calum Chambers
Suspended. After receiving his fifth booking of the season in our draw at Everton, Calum is suspended for Bournemouth (a).
Dani Ceballos
Left hamstring. Sustained during Vitoria SC (a) on November 6. Has returned to training this week.
Rob Holding
Left knee. Bruising to knee. Being assessed ahead of Bournemouth (a).
Sead Kolasinac
Right ankle. Ankle ligament injury. Aiming to return to full training in January.
Gabriel Martinelli
Tight left hamstring. Being assessed ahead Bournemouth (a).
Mesut Ozil
Available for selection.
Kieran Tierney
Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder. Kieran has had successful surgery and will now rehabilitate for around three months, aiming to return to full training in March.
So Arsenal will have to assess a number of players over the coming days but Arteta is facing being without up to seven first team players for his first game in charge, which is not an ideal situation.
The Gunners head to Bournemouth sitting 11th in the Premier League table having won just one of our last 13 games so Arteta is desperate to turn things around quickly with a positive result at the Vitality Stadium.
awaiting.icu
December 24, 2019 at 1:59 am
Find your football fan girl ..girls,Love football too ..Do you want new”Hot” acquaintances? …. I think you will like it…(copy the link in nickname)