[Teams] Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium
Mikel Arteta takes charge of his first game as head coach when Arsenal take on Bournemouth this afternoon.
The new Gunners head coach has received a blow as Gabriel Martinelli has been ruled out of the game with a knock so Alexandre Lacazette has been recalled to start alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the attack.
Reiss Nelson keeps his place so Nicolas Pepe has to settle for spot on the bench while Mesut Ozil is recalled in place of Emile Smith Rowe after missing the trip to Everton last week with a minor foot injury.
Lucas Torreira starts alongside Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield so Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock are on the bench. Hector Bellerin has failed to prove his fitness after a hamstring injury so Ainsley Maitland-Niles keeps his place at right-back.
Arsenal remain low on options at left-back with Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac out so Bukayo Saka fills-in once again this afternoon while Sokratis joins David Luiz in the middle of the back four with Calum Chambers suspended.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Bournemouth
Ramsdale; S.Cook, Mepham, Simpson; Stacey, L.Cook, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser; C.Wilson, King.
Subs: Boruc, Surman, Solanke, Stanislas, Harry Wilson, Billing, Kilkenny
Arsenal
Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Nelson, Özil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.
Subs: Pepe, Mustafi, Martinez, Mavropanos, Willock, Guendouzi, Smith-Rowe