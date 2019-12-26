[Teams] Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Newcastle at St James’ Park this evening.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left Paul Pogba on the bench this evening but Andreas Pereira is recalled with Jesse Lingard the man to make way. Fred and Scott McTominay keep their places in the middle of the park.
Man Utd have made one change in attack with youngster Mason Greenwood coming in for Daniel James on the right wing while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial keep their places in the front three.
Solskjaer has stuck with the same back four that started during the defeat to Watford with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and Luke Shaw keeping his place on the left meaning Ashley Young must settle for a place on the bench. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof start in the middle of defence with Phil Jones among the subs.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial.
Subs: Jones, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Young, James, Romero
Newcastle
Dubravka, Manquillo, Willems, Fernandez, Schar, Lejeune, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle, Joelinton.
Subs: Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden, Krafth, Yedlin, Atsu.