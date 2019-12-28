Youngster starts as Lampard makes 3 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Arsenal Chelsea take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday... Posted December 28, 2019

Salah out as Klopp makes 2 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Wolves Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Here... Posted December 28, 2019

[Teams] Burnley vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor Manchester United will look to close-in on the top four... Posted December 28, 2019

Key man returns as Arteta makes 3 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Chelsea Arsenal take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday... Posted December 28, 2019

[Teams] Norwich vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Carrow Road Tottenham will be looking to close-in on the top four... Posted December 28, 2019

Get Your Hands on the Best Goalie Equipment from Just Keepers Ensuring that you’ve got the protection you need and well-maintained... Posted December 28, 2019