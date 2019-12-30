Pogba starts as Solskjaer makes 4 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Arsenal
Manchester United take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Years Day. Here is the team we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: David De Gea is certain to keep his place in goal so Sergio Romero will once again be on the bench.
Defence: Solskjaer made a couple of changes to the back four for the win at Burnley on Saturday and I think we’ll see him freshen things up once again despite United keeping a clean sheet at Turf Moor.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be recalled at right-back with Ashley Young making way while Luke Shaw should come in for Brandon Williams at left-back. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are expected to keep their places in the middle of defence against Arsenal meaning Phil Jones will settle for a place on the bench.
Midfield: Manchester United could be handed a major boost on Wednesday night with Paul Pogba set for a return to the squad. The Frenchman wasn’t risked for the trip to Burnley after only recently returning from injury but he’s expected to be recalled against Arsenal and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Pogba start at the Emirates.
Scott McTominay is out with a knee ligament injury so Solskjaer will have to pick between Nemanja Matic and Fred. However, I think it’s a clear choice as Fred has been in fine form lately so I think he’ll start alongside Pogba.
Attack: Man Utd impressed at Burnley but I still feel Solskjaer will freshen things up against Arsenal. Jesse Lingard has a terrific record against the Gunners so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him replace Andreas Pereira in the attacking midfield role.
Mason Greenwood is pushing for a recall and could start on the right wing but I have a feeling Daniel James will keep his place so Greenwood may have to settle for a place on the bench alongside Juan Mata.
Anthony Martial should once again lead the line up front for United while Marcus Rashford will offer support from the left side of the attack.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up:
M.Gerard
December 30, 2019 at 8:40 pm
No,please,no Lingard,absolutely useless,wouldn’t get on any other Premiership team.