[Teams] Arsenal vs Man Utd: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Both sides desperately need a win when Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this evening.
Mikel Arteta has decided to give Nicolas Pepe a recall as he joins Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the Arsenal attack with Mesut Ozil also keeping his place in the No.10 role.
Granit Xhaka is brought back into the side after recovering from illness while Sead Kolasinac is passed fit to start at left-back after overcoming an ankle problem. Sokratis joins David Luiz in the middle of the Arsenal defence while Dani Ceballos and Rob Holding are fit to return to the bench.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must continue without the services of Paul Pogba as the midfielder isn’t included in tonight’s matchday squad. Nemanja Matic continues alongside Fred in the Man Utd midfield.
Luke Shaw starts at left-back with Brandon Williams among the substitutes while Jesse Lingard is preferred to Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata in the attacking midfield role this evening. Mason Greenwood must make-do with a place on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Arsenal
Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Subs: Ceballos, Holding, Nelson, Martinez, Willock, Guendouzi, Saka
Man Utd
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Matic, Fred, Lingard, James, Rashford, Martial.
Subs: Romero, Jones, Williams, Young, Mata, Pereira, Greenwood