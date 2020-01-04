Liverpool vs Everton preview | Confirmed team news | Expected Line-up’s | Prediction
Liverpool will be looking to continue their stunning form when they take on Everton in the 3rd round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds came through a hectic December with flying colours as they lifted the Club World Cup following a 1-0 win over Flamengo in Doha while they remained unbeaten in the Premier League to cement their position at the top of the table.
A comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Thursday night extended Liverpool’s unbeaten start to 20 games and maintained their 13 point lead over Leicester City with a game in hand so they are storming their way to the title.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to put the Premier League to the back of their minds as it’s FA Cup matters at hand tomorrow and Liverpool face a tough Merseyside derby at Anfield.
Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City so new boss Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to get back to winning ways by pulling off an upset against their rivals.
Team news
Liverpool are set to hand new signing Takumi Minamino his debut after he completed his move from RB Salzburg but Naby Keita misses out with a thigh injury that he picked up last week.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains on the sidelines with an ankle problem while Xherdan Shaqiri, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne are also still unavailable due to injury.
Klopp is expected to rotate his side following a hectic period with the likes of Adrian, Ki Jana Hoever, Nat Phillips, Adam Lallana, Harvey Eliott and Divock Origi set to feature tomorrow afternoon.
Everton could have Morgan Schneiderlin back in contention after he recovered from a knock while Fabian Delph should also come through a late fitness test.
However, Bernard is a doubt for the game while Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Alex Iwobi and Andre Gomes are all ruled out.
Expected line-ups
Predicted score
Liverpool 2-1 Everton: The Toffees have looked a much stronger unit since Ancelotti’s arrival and they will be hopeful of causing a shock in the FA Cup tomorrow afternoon. However, Liverpool are in formidable form and despite making a number of changes to his starting eleven, Klopp is still able to field a team packed with quality. I do think this will be a close game due to Liverpool’s weakened side but I expect the hosts still to edge it at Anfield.