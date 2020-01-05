[Teams] Liverpool vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield for FA Cup clash
Liverpool will be looking to continue their stunning form when they take on Everton in the 3rd round of the FA Cup at Anfield this afternoon.
As expected, Jurgen Klopp has freshened things up in order to give his key players a rest with the Reds boss making nine changes from the side that beat Sheffield United last week. Adrian comes in for Alisson Becker in goal while Neco Williams replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.
Joe Gomez keeps his place and is joined by Nat Phillips and James Milner in the Liverpool defence. Pedro Chirivella gets a rare chance to impress as he starts alongside Adam Lallana in midfield while new signing Takumi Minamino makes his Liverpool debut having joined from RB Salzburg.
Divock Origi leads the line up front with youngsters Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in support meaning Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are all rested. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns to the bench after recovering from injury.
Everton have gone virtually full-strength with Theo Walcott coming in to start along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Adrian, Williams, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Chirivella, Lallana, Minamino, Elliott, Origi, Jones.
Subs: Kelleher, Mane, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brewster, Hoever, Larouci.
Everton
Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne; Sidibe, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Walcott; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Delph, Bernard, Davies, Kean