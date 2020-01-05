Key trio return as Arteta makes 10 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Leeds
Arsenal take on Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in the 3rd round of the FA Cup on Monday. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:
Goalkeeper: Arsenal No.1 Bernd Leno is set for a rest so Emi Martinez will come in between the sticks tomorrow night.
Defence: Arteta is expected to rotate in defence with the likes of Sokratis, David Luiz and Ainsley Maitland-Niles rested while Sead Kolasinac isn’t likely to feature having limped off during the 2-0 victory over Manchester United.
Arsenal have also been dealt a major blow with the news that Calum Chambers has been ruled out for up to nine months with a knee ligament injury so Shkodran Mustafi is set for a run-out in the middle of the back four.
Hector Bellerin is back in full training after recovering from a hamstring injury so he should start at right-back while Bukayo Saka is tipped to fill-in on the left with Kieran Tierney still out. Rob Holding should also get a recall after returning to full fitness.
Midfield: Granit Xhaka is expected to be given the night off after playing the full ninety minutes during Arsenal’s win over United in midweek while Lucas Torreira should also be given a well-earned breather.
Matteo Guendouzi is almost certain to get a recall in the middle of the park against Leeds while Joe Willock should also come back into the side after not starting any of Arsenal’s last six Premier League matches.
Dani Ceballos was back on the bench against United on Wednesday night after recovering from a hamstring injury that’s hampered him for several weeks so I expect the Spaniard to get a start tomorrow night.
Attack: Arteta is set to give Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette a rest so we’ll see changes in attack. Gabriel Martinelli is back in full training after recovering from a hamstring injury so he could start up front.
That would allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to have the night off while Reiss Nelson could get a recall to the starting eleven after being named on the bench last time out.
Nicolas Pepe put-in another encouraging performance against United and I think we’ll see the Ivorian keeping his place on the right-wing as Arteta may want to give him a run of games in the side to help his confidence.
Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up:
POPOOLA TOHEEB
January 5, 2020 at 9:12 pm
GET THE ZIYECH,BOATENG DEAL DONE TODAY IF REALLY SERIOUS “