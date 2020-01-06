Solskjaer offers team news update: Man Utd could be without 10 players vs Man City
Manchester United are sweating over the fitness of several players ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City at Old Trafford.
Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup due to illness and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the trio remain doubts for the visit of City tomorrow night.
Harry Maguire started against Wolves but was left limping after picking up a knock at Molineux and Solskjaer says the centre-back is now in danger of missing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.
The Man Utd boss says there is still 36 hours to go before the City game so the likes of Maguire, Lingard, Shaw and Martial will all be given every opportunity to prove their fitness ahead of the match.
Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:
“It is a bit early yet [with Maguire]. We are going to give him as much time as possible. He was hobbling about yesterday but there are still 36 hours to go, so we will just wait with all of them.
“It is not a time to go out on the pitch and do lots of work anyway. We are going to do meetings and recovery work.”
“We hope that everyone is going to be available but we don’t know, because some recover quicker from illnesses than others. So it is the same answer. We have just got to give them as much time as possible and make a decision on the team in the morning.”
United will be praying the quartet are all passed fit as Solskjaer is already without Paul Pogba due to an on-going ankle injury while Scott McTominay remains on the sidelines with a knee ligament problem.
Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah have all returned to training following injury but aren’t expected to feature against City due to a lack of match fitness so Solskjaer could be without up to 10 players tomorrow night.
However, there was some positive fitness news at the weekend as Diogo Dalot made his long-awaited comeback with an appearance off the bench against Wolves so he’s in contention to face Man City if Solskjaer decides to rotate his squad.