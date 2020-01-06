[Teams] Arsenal vs Leeds: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates for FA Cup clash
Arsenal will be looking to avoid an upset when they take on Leeds at the Emirates in the 3rd round of the FA Cup this evening.
Mikel Arteta has gone with a strong side with Alexandre Lacazette leading the line up front while Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe both keep their places in the Arsenal attack. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is given a well earned rest so youngster Tyreece John-Jules is promoted to the bench.
Emi Martinez replaces Bernd Leno is goal while it looks like Arteta is deploying a back three with Rob Holding recalled to join David Luiz and Sokratis in the Gunners defence. Reiss Nelson appears to be playing in the right wing-back position while Sead Kolasinac has recovered from a knock to start on the left.
Matteo Guendouzi is recalled to start alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield so Lucas Torreira is rested with Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock the midfield options from the bench this evening.
Gabriel Martinelli is fit enough to be named among the substitutes after recovering from a hamstring injury while Bukayo Saka and Dinos Mavropanos are also on the bench for Arsenal.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Martinez; Luiz, Sokratis, Holding; Nelson, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette.
Subs: Leno, Mavropanos, Ceballos, Willock, Saka, Martinelli, John-Jules
Leeds
Meslier, Berardi, Ayling, White, Douglas, Gotts, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Alioski, Bamford
Subs: Casilla, Cooper, Dallas, Casey, Davis, Stevens, Costa