Man Utd handed triple fitness boost as squad for Man City clash is revealed
Manchester United have been handed a triple fitness boost with Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard all included in the squad to face Manchester City tonight, according to the Manchester Evening News.
United welcome rivals City to Old Trafford for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final this evening and Maguire was initially a doubt for the game after picking up a knock against Wolves at the weekend.
Maguire was left limping in the first half during United’s 0-0 draw at Molineux in the third round of the FA Cup and although he was able to complete the full ninety minutes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the defender would need to be assessed ahead of the Man City game.
Martial and Lingard both missed the FA Cup stalemate at Wolves on Saturday due to illness with the pair both seen leaving Man Utd’s Carrington training base before Friday’s session kicked off.
However, it looks like all three players are in contention for tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final as the Manchester Evening News says Maguire, Martial and Lingard were with the rest of the matchday squad that arrived at The Lowry Hotel this afternoon.
The news will come as a major boost to Solskjaer as the United boss will be without the services of Paul Pogba tonight after he underwent surgery on an ankle injury while Scott McTominay is also still out with a knee injury.
Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah are all back in training but tonight’s game comes too soon for the defensive quartet. However, Luke Shaw is back in the squad after sitting out the draw with Wolves at the weekend.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, David De Gea, Fred and Marcus Rashford are also back in contention after being rested on Saturday so they could all be recalled as Solskjaer looks to field his strongest available side against City.
Here is the confirmed Man Utd squad that arrived at the Lowry Hotel as per the M.E.N:
De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Pereira, Lingard, Gomes, Chong, Mata, James, Martial, Greenwood, Rashford