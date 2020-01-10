Palace vs Arsenal preview | Confirmed team news | Expected Line-up’s | Prediction
Arsenal get back to Premier League action when we take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.
There is a renewed feeling of optimism around Arsenal after beating Manchester United 2-0 last week while we also booked our place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a hard fought 1-0 win over Leeds United on Monday night.
Mikel Arteta will be desperate to make it three wins on the bounce as he leads his Arsenal side to Selhurst Park sitting 10th in the Premier League table having won just 6 our of 21 games so far this season.
Victory tomorrow lunchtime would see Arsenal move level on points with sixth-placed Tottenham and to within just six points of fourth-placed Chelsea so this really is a must-win game if Arteta wants to keep alive any hopes of finishing in the top four.
However, this won’t be an easy task as Arsenal face a Crystal Palace side who sit one place above them in the table so Roy Hodgson will be quietly confident they can cause an upset tomorrow afternoon.
Team news
Arsenal will be without Calum Chambers after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury while Kieran Tierney is also still on the sidelines recovering from shoulder surgery.
Hector Bellerin is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury but isn’t expected to feature against Palace due to a lack of match fitness having not played in over a month.
Arteta is set to freshen things up with the likes of Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recalled after being rested against Leeds but Nicolas Pepe should keep his place in attack.
Palace will be without Luka Milivojevic as he starts a three-match suspension following his sending off against Derby last weekend but Cenk Tosun is clear to make his debut after joining on loan from Everton.
Wilfried Zaha and Jairo Riedewald have been passed fit to start while Christian Benteke is also in contention but Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward, Andros Townsend, Scott Dann and Patrick van Aanholt are all ruled out.
Expected line-ups
Predicted score
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal: Palace have an excellent recent record against Arsenal having won at the Emirates last season and they held us to a 2-2 draw in this fixture back in October 2018. However, Arteta has made a big impact since coming in and there is a renewed buzz around the club. I do think Palace will make this an extremely difficult game but feel Arsenal will do just enough to secure a much-needed three points.
