[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park
Arsenal get back to Premier League action when we take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this lunchtime.
Mikel Arteta has made some changes to the starting eleven that beat Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday night. Number one goalkeeper Bernd Leno is recalled between the sticks with Emi Martinez making way while Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes back into the side at right-back with Hector Bellerin still not ready to return.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is recalled after missing the Leeds game due to illness while Lucas Torreira resumes his partnership with Granit Xhaka in midfield meaning Matteo Guendouzi drops to the bench.
Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil keep their places in the Arsenal attack while Sead Kolasinac retains his place at left-back so Arteta has reverted to the same line-up that started during the win over Manchester United last time out in the Premier League.
Gabriel Martinelli has to settle for a place among the substitutes bench along with the likes of Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka but there is no place for Dani Ceballos in the matchday squad.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Crystal Palace
Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald, Meyer, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha
Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Tosun, Wickham, Woods, Kirby, Keut
Arsenal
Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang
Subs: Martinez, Holding, Nelson, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli, Saka