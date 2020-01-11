[Teams] Man Utd vs Norwich: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Norwich City at Old Trafford this afternoon.
United have been handed a major boost with the news that Harry Maguire is passed fit to start after making a swift recovery from a hip injury. Maguire replaces Phil Jones alongside Victor Lindelof in the middle of the back four.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back with Brandon Williams on the left meaning Luke Shaw must make do with a place among the substitutes. Fred starts in midfield alongside Nemanja Matic while Andreas Pereira also keeps his place in the United eleven.
Juan Mata is given a recall as he starts ahead of Daniel James while Anthony Martial comes in for Mason Greenwood to lead the line up front. Marcus Rashford offers support in the Man Utd attack once again.
Phil Jones is named on the bench along with Lee Grant and Angel Gomes while Jesse Lingard misses out due to illness.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Andreas, Mata, Rashford; Martial
Subs: Grant, Dalot, Jones, Shaw, Gomes, James, Greenwood
Norwich
Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Tettey, Vrancic; Buendia, McLean, Cantwell; Idah
Subs: Leitner, Hernandez, Lewis, Stiepermann, Trybull, Fahrmann, Amadou